Indian High Commissioner pays tribute to Liberation War martyrs

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Friday visited the National Mausoleum and paid tributes to Liberation War martyrs.

The High Commissioner placed a floral wreath at the monument and signed the visitors’ book kept there.

In recognition of the special commemorative years – Mujib Barsho, the Golden Jubilee of Liberation, and the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the envoy decided to begin his service to Bangladesh-India partnership by paying homage to the heroes and people who brought the two countries to this point in their history.

Doraiswami offered his humble and heartfelt tribute to the luminous leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, visiting the deeply moving museum to his memory at Dhanmondi directly on arrival from the land border at Akhaura on Oct 5.

On Thursday, Doraiswami recognised that even the closest of relationships need to be nurtured.

He said the friendship that goes beyond even strategic partnerships, because it is based on shared sacrifice, shared history and culture, and on the uniquely close ties of kinship.

“I want to underline this point. There is not, and will never be, a diminution of the highest level of importance that Bangladesh holds in India,” he said adding that the origin of Bangladesh-India partnership is based on respect.