India’s food minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs of India, passed away on Thursday night due to prolonged heart ailment. He was 74.

Prominent Dalit leader and the patriarch of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Bihar, had been admitted to the Fortis Escorts Hospital in New Delhi for over a month.

Known as the weather vane of Indian politics, Mr. Paswan had worked as a Minister in Union governments under six Prime Ministers with governments of all colours — from the United Front government of Deve Gowda to the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government to the current Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government.

He was born in Saharbani village, block Alouli, in Khagria district of Bihar. The oldest of four children, his father was a farmer and no one from his family had been in politics. He strayed into politics at a time when anti-Congressism was just taking root in Bihar.

