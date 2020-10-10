DNA report shows Rabiul’s complicity in attack on UNO Wahida, father

Involvement of sacked gardener Rabiul Islam in attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanom and her father Omar Ali Sheikh has been confirmed by DNA report.

Wahida and her father were critically injured in the attack and they were fighting for life in the hospital.

Blood soaked pant of Rabiul and DNA sample of UNO’s father were tested in the laboratory of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.

Sources said the blood on the pant of Rabiul matches the DNA of Omar Ali Sheikh, bearing testimony to the sacked gardener’s involvement in the incident.

Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father came under attack at her government residence on September 3.

After receiving treatment at the neuroscience hospital in Dhaka, UNO Wahida has been shifted to Mirpur CRP hospital for further treatment.

The copy of the report will also be sent to Dinajpur Detective Branch (DB) of Police which is investigating the case.

Law enforcers earlier arrested seven people, including the prime suspect of the case.

Key suspect Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila, his accomplices Jahangir Hossain, son of Abul Kalam, Yeasin Ali, 30, driver of upazila land office and Arsola Hembram, 38, a cleaner of the Upazila Parishad, Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar were arrestees.

Later, police arrested Rabiul terming him the sole planner and main perpetrator of the attack.