Sunamganj woman rape: Prime suspect held

Police in a drive arrested the prime suspect in a case, filed over the reported rape of young woman after torturing her father in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district, from Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria district on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Shamim Ahmed, a suspected Yaba trader of Gotgaon village in Sunamganj.

A team of Jagannathpur Police Station with the help of DB police arrested Shamim from Beltala in Brahmanbaria around 4 pm, said Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jagannathpur Police Station.

With Shamim, six people have so far been arrested in this connection.

Shamim had picked the victim up from her Aliganj Bazar house to another place and violated her a few days ago.

On October 5 (Monday), Shamim along with his associates went to the victim’s house for the second time and beat up the father of the victim with iron rod as they failed to find out the victim.

The victim’s father had sent his daughter away to another place.

Later, police rescued the victim from Sadar upazila in Habiganj district on October 6.

A case was filed with Jagannathpur Police Station in this connection.