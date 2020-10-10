Trump-Biden presidential debate canceled

The next presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been scrapped, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced in a Friday statement.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) cancelled the upcoming debate scheduled for October 15, which was changed from an in-person event to a virtual meeting after Trump and several other people in the White House tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” the commission said in a statement.

“Subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols, the debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee,” the statement continued.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement Thursday evening, saying that Trump would be able to host public events again by this weekend.

According to The Post report, the Trump campaign requested scheduling an additional debate for October 29, which has not been approved by the commission.

The first debate between Trump and Biden, held on September 29, saw the two candidates engaged in a heated and at times ugly exchange of words.