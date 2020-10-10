White House hosted Covid ‘superspreader’ event, says Dr Fauci

Top US virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci has criticised the White House for hosting a gathering last month that has been linked to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Dr Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court was a “superspreader event”.

At least 11 people who attended the event on 26 September tested positive.

Mr Trump is himself recovering from Covid-19.

His doctors have just cleared him to hold public events, less than a month before he faces Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Mr Trump has expressed scepticism about measures such as masks and lockdowns to combat the spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 213,000 people in the US.

He has talked up the prospects of a vaccine becoming available, although researchers say this is unlikely to happen before next year at the earliest, BBC reported.

How is Trump’s health?

Mr Trump – who was discharged from hospital on Monday after three nights – was asked in an interview with Fox News on Friday evening about the symptoms he had experienced.

What events does he have planned?

On Saturday, which according to his doctors will be 10 days since his diagnosis, Mr Trump will give a speech from the White House balcony to a group gathered on the South Lawn.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been invited.