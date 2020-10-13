BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised

Senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed was admitted to a hospital in the capital after suffering a stroke on Tuesday noon.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed this to media.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was shifted to city’s Lab Aid Hospital from Islami Bank Hospital at Kakrail in Dhaka after primary treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday noon, he felt chest pain after attending a program in front of the National Press Club, Shairul said.

He also said the senior BNP leader has been kept at Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Lab Aid Hospital under the supervision of Dr Saura