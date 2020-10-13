Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths

Bangladesh reports another 22 people’s death of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 5,577 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Besides, 1,537 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 3,81,275.

A total of 1,482 people have recovered from the virus over the same period, raising the total recoveries to 2,95,873.