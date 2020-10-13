Covid-19: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for circuit breaker

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a short lockdown or “circuit-breaker” in England of two-to-three weeks to bring the rising rate of coronavirus under control.

He said measures were “not working” and a new course is needed to prevent a “sleepwalk into… a bleak winter”.

His call comes after documents revealed government scientific advisers called for such action three weeks ago.

Another 143 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sir Keir said his plan would “not mean schools closing” but it should “run across half-term to minimise disruption”.

However, he said it would mean that “all pubs, bars and restaurants would be closed” and compensated “so that no business loses out because of the sacrifices we all need to make”.

Sir Keir also said the UK Parliament should “move to remote working”.

‘Hugely concerning’

The latest reported number of deaths compares with 50 deaths announced on Monday and was the highest daily total since the 64 deaths recorded on 10 June.

The data also shows another 17,234 people have tested positive for Covid, compared with 13,792 cases the day before.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, Public Health England’s medical director, said the rising number of deaths was “hugely concerning”.

“We have seen cases increasing especially in older age groups which is leading to more hospital admissions. This is a stark reminder for us to follow the guidelines,” she said.

Earlier, the health secretary defended government measures, including its new three-tier system for coronavirus restrictions in England.

Matt Hancock told MPS Covid-19 posed “a formidable threat” until a vaccine could be found.

But he said the government makes “decisions that are guided by the science, taking into account all of the different considerations”, adding “protecting our economy and protecting our health are not alternatives”, but that action was required to “protect lives and livelihoods”.