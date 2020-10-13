MC College gang-rape: Studentship of four suspended

The National University authorities have suspended studentship of four over the gang-rape incident at MC College in Sylhet.

The decision was taken at the 210th syndicate meeting of National University on Monday with Vice-Chancellor Professor Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair

At the meeting, the members of the syndicate expressed their deep concern over the heinous and barbaric incident.

In addition, the college authorities concerned are urged to take necessary steps to prevent repetition of such incidents in the affiliated colleges.

The four students whose studentship were suspended are- Saifur Rahman, 28, an irregular student of BSS degree pass course of 2012-13 academic year (Reg. No. 2949413), Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, 25, a regular student of English Masters final year of 2016-17 academic year (Reg. No. 16311023142), Rabiul Islam, 25, regular student of BSS degree pass course in 2013-14 academic year (Reg. No. 13102051248) and Mahfuzur Rahman, 25, a regular student of Masters final year of English Department of 2017-18 academic year (Reg. No. 17311024484)

On September 25, a group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shahporan Police Station in Sylhet against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Eight of the accused in the case are currently in police custody and all of them confessed to their crimes.