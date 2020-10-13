With a staggering number of people around the world confined into their living space during the Covid-19 pandemic, many have turned their attention towards binge-watching movies or series to pass the time. More often than not, reliving the cinema experience with the company of a few delectable treats is a natural thing to do – so here is our take on some of the top snacks for a Netflix binge.

The solo snacker

If you’re eager to binge an entire season of “Friends” or “Big Bang Theory” on your own, these staple snacks will keep you filled for hours:

Ice-Cream

A universal dessert that has washed down hearty meals for decades – ice-cream is an incredibly safe option with a plethora of flavours to choose from. Whether you’re a fan of the classics like ‘Vanilla’ or something niche like Ben & Jerry’s recently available “Boots on the Moooo’n” – this dessert has something for everyone. Popsicles and ice-cream sandwiches are decent choices, but would most likely indulge your taste buds for a mere fleeting moment or two. We recommend an “all-in” approach with a full on tub and your biggest spoon – if anyone deserves to be treated with royalty after a long day at school or the office, it’s you.

https://www.tovolo.com/product/sweet-treats-tub/

Trail Mix (the healthy kind)

Much like ice-cream, trail mix is a flexible option for avid munchers, but if you are looking to gorge healthily – here are a few of ingredients you could try. One of the most popular combinations these days includes a mixture of banana chips, peanuts, almonds and dark chocolate chips. This combination chucks copious amounts of sugar at the backseat and offers a well-rounded and personalized approach to healthy snacking. If you’d like to mix it up, other recommended ingredients include raisins, dried mangos, pumpkin seeds and cacao nibs. The sky’s the limit with your creativity and your taste may be too impeccable for unknowing guests to even comprehend.

https://www.myketokitchen.com/keto-recipes/keto-trail-mix/

The more the merrier

Whether you’re playing host or a humble guest to someone else’s weekly binge session, these snacks are flexible enough for anyone to enjoy.

Popcorn

It’s safe to assume that popcorn has been a must in cinemas since the beginning because of its ability to keep one snacking for hours without feeling stuffed within the first 10 minutes of a film. The classic salted popcorn is as traditional as it gets, and in this day and age, some might consider it a little too safe. Huge popcorn companies like Garrett have taken the snack to the next level with coated chocolate, caramel, nuts and even cheese. Some may see these contemporary options as a bit “excessive”, but it is undeniable that popcorn can easily adapt to different types of food craving at any binge environment.

https://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2015/01/thai-red-coconut-curry-flavored-popcorn.html

Chips (not the potato kind)

Regular potato chips could possibly be the epitome of casual snacking, but we’d like to recommend two alternatives that can easily satisfy in a group setting. Corn chips with dip is a tame suggestion at first, but if you and your friends are grandmasters at your “dip-game”, you certainly have one of the best snacks at your disposal. The health-conscious members of your party can easily walk the avocado route for a wholesome experience, while others who seek decadence can lean towards nacho cheese, salsa, mayonnaise and even traditional Asian chilli sauce.

https://www.usa.philips.com/c-e/ho/philips-chef/recipe-overview-page/starter-snacks/air-fried-tortilla-chips.html

Tapioca chips are known for being slightly healthier than regular potato chips, but don’t let that fool you – anything deep-fried isn’t going on a diet. That being said, its namesake is an ingredient that is distinctive enough for dips and sauces to remain completely optional. In South and SouthEast Asia, this snack is commonly sold salted or with Chilli powder. There are ways to be creative with the recipe, but the fact that not many sellers have found the need to prove how tapioca chips is a fine example of simplicity done right.

https://www.thespruceeats.com/cassava-or-yuca-chips-2137745