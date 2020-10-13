Writer and researcher Rshid Haider no more

Noted writer and researcher Rshid Haider passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence in the capital. He was 80.

He breathed his last around 8:30 am. He was suffering from old age related complications for several days.

The author and novelist was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2014 by the Government of Bangladesh.

He was born in July 15, 1941 in Pabna’s Dohapara village.

His notable works (novels) are as follows: Khancay (Inside the Cage, 1975), Nashta Josnay Ekon Aranya (What Forest is this in the Spoilt Moonlight, 1982), Sadh Ahlad (Yearnings, 1985), Andha Kathamala (Blind Words, 1987), Asamabriksha (Unequal Trees, 19897), Mabuhai (1988) etc.