Families will soon move into 53 new council homes in Tower Hamlets after work was completed in recent weeks.

The sites in Baroness Road, E2 and Rhodeswell Road, E14 were both previously underused car parks that have been redeveloped as part of the council’s commitment to deliver 2,000 new council homes across the borough.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We are making progress towards our target of delivering 2,000 new council homes. With the housing market leaving many of our residents behind and the economy facing an unprecedented blow as a result of Covid-19, it is more important than ever that we redouble our efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

“I was particularly pleased to visit the finished developments in Baroness Road and Rhodeswell Road to see how we innovatively transformed spaces to make way for homes. They will make a tremendous difference to residents in need of more secure and suitably sized places to live.”

The new building at Baroness Road has been named Orwell House after the second mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Orwell, who served in 1966. Its 20 new council homes include six with three bedrooms, seven with two bedrooms and five with one bedroom, making a majority large enough for families. Two of the properties have been purpose built to be suitable for residents with disabilities.

The homes at Rhodeswell Road – where the new building will be known as Pyrus House – will be made up of 14 with three bedrooms, nine with two bedrooms and seven with one bedroom. There will three properties for disabled residents at Pyrus House.

Councillor Sirajul Islam, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The culmination of work on Pyrus House and Orwell House follows the completion of Levitas House in Stepney in August. Together, these three blocks will provide 77 new council homes for local people on the borough’s housing register.

“I’m pleased that because of the steps we took to introduce a local lettings policy, 25 per cent of the homes in each of the new developments will go to residents who are on our housing register and already living on these estates. Whether it’s giving a child their own room where they can do their homework or providing an accessible flat for someone with a disability, each home will be truly transformative to our residents’ lives.”

There was also further good news for the 2,000 council homes programme last week when planning permission was granted to build a further 42 much needed council homes on the Southern Grove site in Bow, part of a larger 78 home development which will protect the future of the Victorian workhouse that sits on the site.

Many of these council homes will also be big enough to families and of course will go to local people on our housing register. The other properties being built as part of the development will be sold at market rates, an approach that helps to fund the delivery of the genuinely affordable council homes.