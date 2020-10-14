President off to Dubai for medical checkup

President M Abdul Hamid left for Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this evening for health check-up and treatment of eyes.

A VVIP flight (BG-047) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the President took off from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 6:55 pm, President’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad told journalists.

The head of the state is scheduled to conduct his check-up at American Hospital in Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates and a business hub of the Western Asia.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying Abdul Hamid during his nine-day overseas treatment.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, chiefs of the three services, prime minister office’s principal secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and charge d’ affairs of the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Al-Hamoudi, and high civil and military officials concerned saw the President off at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.

The President is scheduled to return home on October 22, according to programme schedule of the Bangabhaban.

Earlier, the 76-year-old President Hamid underwent health check-up in London in February last this year.

Abdul Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma since long. He used to have his regular health check-up in London while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

But due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to do it timely.