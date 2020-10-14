Raihan’s Death Case: Saying of PBI

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is investigating the death of Raihan Uddin Ahmed at the Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet. PBI Additional SP Mohammad Khaleduzzaman visited the outpost on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

He said Raihan’s body would be exhumed. The DC of Sylhet has given permission to take his body for re-autopsy in the interest of proper investigation.

The Additional SP further said that the investigating officer of the case had earlier appointed a magistrate with the permission of the DC on the application of SI Baten. He also said that a decision would be taken later to talk to the magistrate and exhume the body of the deceased Raihan from the grave.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Baten of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, applied to the deputy commissioner for permission to exhume Raihan’s body from the grave for re-investigation.

Meanwhile, a PBI team on Wednesday afternoon launched an investigation into the murder of Raihan Ahmed, who died at the Bandar Bazar police outpost in Sylhet. PBI officials entered the Bandar Bazar police outpost around 12pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the police headquarters directed to transfer the case related to the death of Raihan Ahmed to the PBI. On the same night, the case documents were officially handed over to the PBI by the Metropolitan Police.

On the morning of 11 October, a young man named Raihan Ahmed was killed in Akhalia, Sylhet. According to police, Raihan was beaten to death in Kashtoghar area of the city for snatching.

On the other hand, his family claimed that Raihan was tortured to death by the Sylhet Metropolitan Police at Bandar Bazar outpost. The victim’s wife has filed a case against the unidentified accused.