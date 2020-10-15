Record-breaking year as more than 2,000 green spaces across the country get international quality mark

Today, parks and green spaces across the country will be raising their Green Flag Award with pride in a year when millions of people have seen the value of having great quality green spaces on their doorstep.

Among them will be Victoria Park and 11 other parks and open spaces in the borough, which have retained the prestigious award.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The 12 Tower Hamlets parks are amongst more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “It’s fantastic that 12 of our parks and open spaces have once again been awarded Green Flag status. We know that residents and visitors value our parks and open spaces, and this has been more evident this year, during the coronavirus pandemic. The Green Flag Awards highlight the dedication of staff and volunteers who maintain the grounds and help keep them attractive.”

Commenting on the borough’s success, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Tower Hamlets has achieved the highest international standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Tonight, Victoria Park will be joining buildings and landmarks across the country, including the White Cliffs of Dover at Samphire Hoe, the Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Salford’s Media City, going green for parks to celebrate this year’s Green Flag Award success and to say a massive thank you to the parks staff, volunteers and the Green Flag Award Judges for all their work this year.