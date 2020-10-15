US to provide Bangladesh with 100 ventilators for treating patients: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said the United States of America will provide Bangladesh with new and modern 100 ventilators for treating various patients including Covid-19.

The minister made this remark after attending a meeting on Thursday.

Zahid Maleque said “ The USA is a tested friend of Bangladesh. It has always stood beside us during any crisis. In preventing coronavirus, the USA is assisting Bangladesh in many ways. As part of their cooperation, the country is now giving 100 ventilarors to Bangladesh.”