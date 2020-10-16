4 killed as train rams car at level crossing in Jashore

Four people were killed and two more injured after a train ploughed into a car at a level crossing in Jashore’s Abhaynagar.

The deceased were identified as Hirok , his friend Ashraful, the wife of one of the two men, and a 7-year-old girl.

The car was headed for the Jashore-Khulna Highway when Khulna-bound Mahananda Express crushed into it near Bhairab Bridge at Nawapara on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The victims, all passengers of the car, came to Abhaynagar from Narail to visit a doctor, said local police chief Tajul Islam.

OC Tajul said the police contacted the authorities in Narail for more details.

Two people died on the spot while three others were injured, Tajul said.

The girl died at the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex while another victim succumbed to the injuries at the Khulna Medical College Hospital.