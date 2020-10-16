Covid-19: Recoveries in Bangladesh eclipse 3 lakh

The number of recoveries from coronavirus has crossed 3 lakh to reach 300,738 in Bangladesh with the recuperation of 1,509 more in the last 24 hours till Friday.

Besides, the recovery rate continued to rise in the country reaching 77.89 percent while the mortality rate is 1.46 percent, one of the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, 1,527 more people were detected with the highly contagious virus, officially known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (Sars-CoV-2), during the period to take the total to 386,086.

Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh

(Update on October 16, 2020)

Status New Total Cases 1,527 386,086 Death 15 5,623 Recovered 1,509 300,738 Test 13,577 2,140,129

Besides, deaths linked to Covid-19, a disease caused by the virus, have jumped to 5,623 after 15 more people succumbed to the virus.

Of the new deceased, 13 are men and two are women. Among the total dead, 4,327 or 76.95 percent are men while 1,296 or 23.05 percent are women.

Currently, there are 79,725 active cases in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

The positivity rate — an indicator of the prevalence of the disease — was recorded at 11.25 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate is 18.04 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 13,577 samples were tested in 109 labs across the country. With this, a total of 2,140,129 samples have so far been tested in the country.

On Thursday, Bangladesh reported 15 deaths and 1,600 infections from coronavirus after testing 14,104 samples with a positivity rate of 11.34 percent.

Meanwhile, the death tally from novel coronavirus, officially known as Sars-CoV-2, has jumped past 11 lakh to 1,102,941 around the world as of Friday morning.

Besides, 39,175,466 people have so far been infected with the virus globally, according to tracking website Worldometer.

Of the currently infected 8,693,782 patients, 8,622,885 are in mild condition while 70,897 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 29,378,743 people have made recovery from the disease in different countries.

The US is the worst-hit country with highest cases and deaths in the world at 8,216,315 and 222,717 respectively while India has 2nd highest cases of 7,370,468 and third highest fatalities of 112,161 and Brazil has 2nd highest deaths of 152,513 and third highest cases of 5,170,996.