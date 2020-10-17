Bangladesh Betar director dies from coronavirus

Director of Bangladesh Betar Amanullah Masud Hasan has died from coronavirus or Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital. He was 57.

He breathed his last around 3:30am on Saturday while receiving treatment at Sarkari Karmachari Hospital, says media report.

Amanullah Masud, also a noted social worker, was employed at the Population Health and Nutrition Cell of the national broadcaster.

Earlier, he had worked at Rajshahi, Rangpur and Rangamati offices of Bangladesh Betar.

Amanullah Masud left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and host of relatives, well-wishers and friends to mourn his death.

He was an officer of information cadre (9th batch) of Bangladesh Civil Service (BSC).