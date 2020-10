Globe Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘BANCOVID’ listed by WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine ‘BANCOVID’ of Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech Limited.

The Globe Biotech claimed that ‘BANCOVID’ vaccine is capable of producing antibodies in animal bodies.

The Bangladeshi lone coronavirus vaccine candidate made the announcement in city’s Lakeshore Hotel on October 5.

Earlier on July 2, Globe Biotech revealed that they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine.