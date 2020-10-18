Journalist Aziz Ahmed Selim dies in Sylhet

Senior journalist Aziz Ahmed Selim died at a hospital tonight soon after contracting Covid-19. He was 67-years-old.

Aziz Ahmed Selim, the chief editor of Daily Uttorpurbo of Sylhet, breathed his last around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sylhet.

Selim, also the Sylhet correspondent of Bangladesh Television, was admitted to the CMH after he tested Covid-19 positive on October 7.

He leaves behind his wife, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Selim was also the president of Sachetan Nagorik Committee (Sanak) in Sylhet. He was the editor of the country’s oldest regional newspaper The Daily Jugabheri and two-time president of Sylhet Zila Press Club.