Another Covid-19 test centre opens in Tower Hamlets

A third government run Covid-19 local test centre will open tomorrow (Saturday 17 October) in Tower Hamlets, helping to increase testing capacity for residents.

The local testing centre is located at Jack Dash House in the Isle of Dogs. Its location makes it much more accessible for residents living on the Isle of Dogs, Poplar and Blackwall to get a test.

Residents are advised to book before attending.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 which include a high temperature, a new or continuous cough or a loss or change to their normal sense of smell or taste, should book an appointment online nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Covid-19 continues to be a very real risk, with cases rapidly increasing in London and across the country. London will move into tier two of the government’s new local alert system from midnight tonight (Friday 16 October), which means it is now a high-risk area.

“Along with following new guidance, which includes not meeting people from outside your household or support bubble in any indoor setting, testing remains critical to stopping the spread of the virus.

“This is why we continue to support the Department of Health and Social Care in creating more local testing sites and by offering space for testing centres in council buildings.

“We all need to continue to play our part to keep our community safe.”

Tests are available to anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, with capacity reserved for vulnerable groups such as the very elderly and people with disabilities.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “I’m pleased to see another local testing centre opening which will make it easier for our residents to access testing close to home.

“With London being categorised as a high-risk area from this weekend and rising cases, testing will help to keep our community safe along with keeping schools and front-line public services open.

“I urge all residents to continue to follow public health measures and keep Tower Hamlets safe.”

It’s vital that all residents remember, you’re safest when you follow hands, face, space:

Wash hands regularly, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, then use hand sanitiser.

Wear a face covering on public transport, in shops and other enclosed areas, or anywhere it is difficult to socially distance.

Keep a safe distance from other people outside your household (two metres where possible).

Follow the rules when London moves into being a high-risk area (from midnight Friday 16 October):

Do not meet anyone outside your household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

Do not meet in a group of more than six outside, including a garden or other space

More at www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/coronavirus

Book a free test if you’re experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 and stay at home until you get your result.

Stay at home if you test positive for 10 days from when symptoms started. This includes while symptomatic and waiting to arrange a test.

Self-isolate if you’re identified as a close or recent contact of someone who has tested positive through NHS Test and Trace.