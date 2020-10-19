Daraz organized digital seller summit for the first time

Daraz Bangladesh, the country’s largest online marketplace and a concern of Alibaba Group has organized the Seller Summit-2020 for the third time. The seller summit, which is organized every year in a grand eventful way, has been completed in the form of an online event for the first time to ensure health rules and safety of all the sellers during this covid-19 crisis.

About 1500 sellers were present for the event through a live conducted from Daraz Seller Page. Keeping in mind the convenience of e-commerce sellers, this summit was organized by Daraz Bangladesh where the upcoming mega event information, new app features and ways to increase the business are discussed.

The main purpose of the event is to keep the sellers updated about the ever-evolving technologies that have been constantly developing in Daraz since it joined the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba’s ecosystem in 2018.

The Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, Syed Mostahidal Hoq was present as the chief guest at the event. Also, Chief Commercial Officer- Fuad Arefin and Chief Operating Officer- Khondoker Tasfin Alam were present at the event as special guests.

The key points of the discussion include Daraz’s current and future plans, ways to overcome the Corona crisis, new additions of the technology and how sellers can use it to manage their business more effectively and conveniently.

On the occasion of the Seller Summit,Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh said “ After joining Alibaba’s Ecosystem, we realized that we truly want to make Daraz an ecosystem not just an e-commerce platform. We are very close to the target we set for 2020 at last year’s Seller Summit.

Despite a slight stumble early in the beginning of the Covid situation, we were still able to get back to the previous condition within a very short time and that was certainly been possible with the support of our beloved sellers”.