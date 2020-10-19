First woman assistant to speaker of Shura Council in KSA

Dr. Hanan bint Abdulraheem al-Ahmadi was elevated to the third-highest position of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council after she was appointed as the new assistant to the speaker of the Kingdom’s consultative body following a royal decree.

Al-Ahmadi is now considered the first Saudi Arabian woman to occupy a leadership position in the Shura Council. She is an academic who specialises in economics and health management and was one of the first women appointed to the Shura Council seven years ago.

Dr. Al-Ahmadi is a Professor of Health Services Administration at the Institute of Public Administration in Saudi Arabia, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Riyadh Economic Forum, the Editorial Board of the Journal of Public Administration and the Scientific Council of the Institute of Public Administration, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Management Association.

Academically, Dr. al-Ahmadi attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from King Saud University, a Masters in Health Services Administration from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and a Doctorate in Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I was overwhelmed at first because it was a surprise, and also by the sense of responsibility due to the importance of this historical decision. I then felt enthusiastic about this new opportunity to make a difference and actually be included in the decision-making process in my society,” Dr. al-Ahmadi told the Inter-Parliamentary Union back in 2014 following her appointment as one of the first females to the Shura Council.

