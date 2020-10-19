Mobile court needed to execute mandatory use of masks

Wearing mask in public places is very much essential to contain spread of coronavirus, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He directed field-level administration to conduct mobile court to compel everyone to wear masks.

Cabinet Secretary made the statements at a briefing at the secretariat after a virtual cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister on Monday.

The cabinet secretary said the field-level administration has been strongly instructed to run mobile courts or mobile courts to force people to wear masks to prevent corona virus.

The cabinet secretary said the general discussion in the cabinet was that people should at least be aware.

It has been seen that the awareness among many has decreased a little and it needs to be increased further.