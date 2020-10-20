3 killed in Habiganj road accident

The deceased identified as Masuk Miah,25, Kazi Nurul Haque, 28 and Abdul Manna, 30 were the residents of Shahpur village of the upazila

At least three people died as a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8pm, said Madhobpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Iqbal Hossain.

Quoting locals, OC Iqbal Hossain, three persons on a motorcycle were going to Madhobpur town from Shahpur village on Tuesday evening. At around 8pm, a speeding truck collided head on with the motorcycle, killing Masuk, Nurul and Manna on the spot.

Police recovered the dead bodies and sent it Madhobpur Upazila Health Complex, he added.