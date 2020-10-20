BCB expedites tempo to kick off Corporate T20 League next month

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been trying hard to organise the much-talked-about ‘Corporate T20 Cricket League’ after the newly-introduced BCB President’s Cup in place of the domestic blockbuster annual T20 extravaganza Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

BPL was scheduled to roll onto the ground either in November-December or December-January window. But it will not be held in either of the windows.

Even BCB has retracted from the plan of resuming the halted Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League to make the new T20 league a success. The cricketing authorities suspended the prestigious 50-over league in March after the end of its round-1 in the wake of concerns over the highly contagious coronavirus.

The BCB, meanwhile, has fixed a window of November-December for the new T20 tournament. It has been learnt from the BCB sources that they have started talking with different corporate houses and multinational companies, which showed their keen interest to the BCB on many occasions in the past to work with.

However, the board decided to move forward with a plan of five-team tournament for which they have prepared a primary list of the players with the help of the BCB-National Selection Committee, which divided all players under two categories.

The source confirmed that more than 75 players will be divided into five teams. Along with that, the board has to keep at least 100 more players under the reservoir of the bio-secure bubbles.

The BCB has announced a tentative date for the new T20 tournament. According to the BCB’s initial plan, the tournament may commence from November 15 with participation of iconic foreign cricketers.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon at least on two earlier occasions said that they wished to arrange the league with the involvement of the star foreign players. But still they don’t know is it possible to bring them in such a condition? Or will they agree to come here to play the league?

BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon echoed the BCB president’s sentiment and said they want to allow the superstar and globe-trotting foreign cricketers to feature in the new T20 Tournament.

Sujon said if they get at least a bunch of those players, they will pick one for each team. But if they don’t get availability of the high-standard overseas cricketers, they will get underway the T20 tournament without foreign players.

“We want big-name players and superstars to join our league,” said Sujon.

But, he said, “we will not allow sub-standard foreign players. Even we don’t want lower standards compared to Tamim (Iqbal), Shakib (Al Hasan), Mushfiqur (Rahim), Mahmudullah (Riyad). To be honest, we are yet to get any such player. If we don’t get, we’ll run the tournament with local players only.”

BCB needs millions of taka to accommodate such a tournament. In this case, if the BCB can manage sponsorship for the tournament, it’ll then be easier for them to run it. But if the board can’t manage sponsorship, they have to conduct it on their own.

Regarding the fund, BCB Director and its Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said it is not easier for them to manage a big sponsor at this crucial juncture.

“We all know that we’re going through a tough time. Not only us, but also everyone concerned faces difficulty to manage sponsorship these days. Efforts are underway. Let’s see what happens,” he concluded.