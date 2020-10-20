Laila Hossain new Bangladesh Ambassador to Poland

The government has appointed Sultana Laila Hossain, currently serving as Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Poland.

Ambassador Laila Hossain is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

In her diplomatic career, Ambassador Laila Hossain served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in New Delhi and Yangon.

She also served as Consul General at Bangladesh Consulate General in Los Angeles. At the headquarters, she worked in various capacities in different wings.

Laila Hossain obtained MSc in Microbiology from the University of Dhaka.