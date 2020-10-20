UK records 241 more deaths from coronavirus as daily cases top 20,000 ‘for first time’

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the UK has risen by 241 as cases have gone above 20,000 for the first time.

The number of deaths is a significant jump from previous days and is the highest since 258 deaths were reported on June 5.

Some 21,330 new cases of coronavirus were announced on Tuesday, the first time they have been officially above 20,000.

Over 24,000 cases were reported on October 4 but the numbers were inflated by extra cases being added into the daily numbers after some had been missed during the previous week due to a computer error.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK is now 43,967.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Commenting on the latest rise in reported deaths, Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said in a statement: “The trend in deaths is rising sharply.She added: “We all have a responsibility to follow the restrictions to help stop the virus spreading to those who are at greater risk.”

England

There were 213 new deaths from coronavirus in England announced on Tuesday.

A further 17,814 cases were also reported.

Wales

There have been a further 1,148 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 37,400.

Public Health Wales said 10 further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,722.

Scotland

There were 1,456 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland and 15 new deaths.

Northern Ireland

There were three new deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland and 913 new cases.