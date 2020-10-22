Durga Puja begins

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, began Thursday morning with Maha Sashthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor following the prescribed health guidelines in face of the global pandemic coronavirus.

The five-day long Durga Puja celebration began with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on October 22 and will conclude on October 26 with the immersion of the idols.

The incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga was held Wednesday at temples ahead of the puja on Maha Panchami.

Maha Saptami puja will be performed on Friday, Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Saturday and Maha Nabami Puja on Sunday.

The Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga, was celebrated on September 17 last.

Leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad urged all to strictly maintain the health guidelines and directives issued by the government in the wake of the global pandemic COVID-19 during the Durga Puja celebration.

In Dhaka city, the main puja mandaps are at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar and Ramna Kali Mandir.

Durga Puja signifies the birth of Durga with the blessings of gods, as a collective energy, to fight the demon king Mahishasura.

Exquisitely crafted and decorated life-size clay idols of the goddess Durga depicting her slaying the demon Mahishasura are set up at temples and Durga Puja pandals.

These idols are then worshiped for five days and immersed in the river on the fifth day. The puja is performed in temples, homes and in the public, featuring temporary stage decorations.

The celebrations also include other major deities of Hinduism such as goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth, prosperity), Saraswati (goddess of knowledge and music), Ganesha (god of good beginnings) and Kartikeya (god of war).

This year, Durga Puja is being arranged at 7014 mandaps in Dhaka division while at 3906 mandaps in Chattogram, 4689 in Khulna, 2646 in Sylhet, 1584 in Mymensingh, 1701 in Barishal, 5250 in Rangpur and 3435 in Rajshahi division.

Recently Health Services Division issued directives for maintaining health guidelines during the Durga Puja in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the instructions, while entering the puja mandap, one has to maintain health guidelines, including social distancing, using hand sanitizer and wearing mask.

Hand washing facilities, sanitizers and thermal scanner should be ensured at the entry points of puja mandaps.

No procession will be allowed at the time of immersion of the goddess Durga. Prashad distribution, arati (dance competition) and cultural festivals should be avoided.

Earlier on October 4, the Home Ministry gave some instructions to ensure the security of the puja mandaps and maintain law and order.