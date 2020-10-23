Bangladeshi insurer Nasir A Choudhury honored at India forum

Bangladeshi business veteran Nasir Ahmad Choudhury, advisor and founding managing director at Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC), is honored at international forum in India for outstanding contribution in insurance inclusion.

Indian Birla Institute of Management Technology (Bimtech) announced the ‘lifetime achievement award’ recognition to the Bangladesh veteran in insurance sector at fourth edition of BIMTECH Insurance Colloquium held virtually on Friday.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) member TL Alamelu made keynote in the session while Bimtech Director made address of welcome on the occasion.

Bimtech Prof Abhijit K Chattoraj conducted the first thematic session on ‘challenges from corona pandemic to health insurance industry and way out’.

Green Delta Insurance Managing Director Farzanah Chowdhury, Max Bupa Health Insurance Director Bhabatosh Mishra, IRDAI General Manager D V S Ramesh, World Bank Senior Consultant Malti Jaswal, Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director S Prakash shared knowledge in the session.

Regarding the achievement, GDIC Managing Director Farzanah Chowdhury said the achievement of our respected advisor added another feature of success as Nasir Ahmad Choudhury has shown pathway of insurance inclusion in Bangladesh.

DBH chairman Nasir Ahmad Choudhury, a widely respected business veteran, pioneered the insurance industry of Bangladesh.

After completing post-graduation from Dhaka University, Nasir Ahmad joined the Pakistan Insurance Corporation in Karachi in September1958. Later, he went to London for training and further traveled to Germany to train at the Munich Reinsurance Company.

At Pakistan Insurance Corporation, he held various senior positions till the liberation of Bangladesh. In 1972, fueled by the patriotic urge to engage in nation building, he took up the challenging responsibility of re-building the reinsurance department of the Sadharan Bima Corporation as a General Manager.

In 1985, when insurance was opened up to the private sector, Nasir Ahmad established Green Delta Insurance with a couple of close friends, as sponsor and founder managing director and chief executive officer.

The seasoned businessman was director at FBCCI, President of the Insurance Association, executive member of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Bangladesh German Commerce and Industry.