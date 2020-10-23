Coronavirus cases in the UK stay above 20,000 for fourth day in a row

There has been a further 20,530 new cases of coronavirus in the UK, the fourth day in a row the numbers were above 20,000.

The government also said a further 224 people had died from coronavirus, bringing the UK total to 44,571.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

By the end of the weekend, much of the UK’s population will be under near lockdown measures, with all four nations enhancing restrictions.

England

The government confirmed there were 17,116 new cases of coronavirus in England on Friday.

Some 188 more people have died in England from coronavirus.Wales

There have been a further 761 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 40,253.

Public Health Wales said 13 further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,756.

Wales will be entering a two-week ‘fire-break’ lockdown on Friday night.

Scotland

There were 18 more deaths from coronavirus in Scotland and 1,401 new cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded a further 1,252 new cases of Covid-19 In Northern Ireland on Friday and five more deaths.