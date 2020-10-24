COVID-19 during Festivities: Social Etiquettes are a must!

Festive season brings together people from all walks of life, this ‘coming together’ is what imparts cultural and linguistic integration amongst all communities; however, things are ominously different this year. While Navratri is here, and rest of the ‘end of the year festivities’ like Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas are round the corner, citizens have been advised to avoid public gatherings, maintain social etiquettes and restrict celebrations to their homes. An advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry appeals people to observe COVID-19-appropriate behavior during the fast approaching festive season and the winter months, ï¿½when the likelihood of an increase in the disease is high.

This appeal to maintain social etiquettes has been further bolstered with the launch of the countrywide ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign which encourages people to adopt and practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviors to curb the spread of diseases while celebrating festivals, reports IANS.

This is a crucial time, our healthcare machinery, doctors, nurses and civic authorities are working round the clock to ensure that we emerge victorious in our fight against COVID-19. By following social etiquettes, we can do our part as we continue to celebrate these much awaited festivals, while keeping our loved ones safe. Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai shares a few tips to keep in mind as you participate in these festivities: