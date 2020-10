The authorities of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have come up with declaration of resumption of regular flight operations on Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai routes of India maintaining Covid-19 health guidelines.

Tahera Khandaker, deputy general secretary (public relations) at Biman revealed this information in a press release on Sunday.

The flights on Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai routes will resume on October 29, November 1 and November 15 respectively.