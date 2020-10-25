Mahmudullah XI clinch BCB President’s Cup title

Pace bowler Sumon Khan’s five-wicket haul coupled by Liton Kumar Das and Imrul Kayes half centuries helped Mahmudullah XI clinched the BCB President’s Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sumon Khan’s 5-38 helped Mahmudullah XI shot Nazmul XI out for 173 in 47.1 overs and later Liton 68 and Imrul’s unbeaten 53 runs guided Mahmudullah XI to 177-3 in 29.4 overs.

Liton and Imrul added 63 runs for third wicket to lay the platform. Nasum Ahmed picked 2-48 for the Nazmul XI but that hardly looked enough as Liton dominated the show with his masterful batting display.

Sumon was complemented by his new ball bowling partner Rubel Hossain’s 2-27 as the duo strangled Nazmul XI in a pitch that was at least conducive to batting.

Ebadot Hossain, captain Mahmudullah Riyad and Mehidy Miraz scalped one wicket apiece to add further agony for the Nazmul XI who was sent to bat first.

Irfan Shukkur however stood tall in batting amid his colleagues’ offensive downfall, by hitting a scintillating 75 off 77 that included eight fours and two sixes.

Shukkur’s batting showed the pitch had no demons at least. But Nazmul XI lost the half of the batting line even before crossing 70 runs in the most important game.

Ahead of the most important match of the tournament, Mahmudullah XI brought up three changes to their side with Mominul Haque, Sumon Khan and Aminul Islam Biplob replacing Naim Sheikh, Abu Haider Rony and Rakibul Hasan.

On the other hand, Nazmul XI also made two changes as Saif Hasan and Nayeem Hassan came in the place of Parvez Hossain Emon and Rishad Ahmed.

Nazmul XI earlier won their both games against Mahmudullah XI in the group phase.

Full list of award winners:

Best Batsman of the match – Irfan Shukkur

Best Bowler of the match – Sumon Khan

Best Fielder of the match – Nurul Hasan

Player of the Match – Sumon Khan

Player of the Tournament – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsman of the Tournament – Irfan Shukkur

Bowler of the Tournament – Rubel Hossain

Fielder of the Tournament – Nurul Hasan Sohan

Comeback player of the Tournament- Taskin Ahmed

Promising player of the Tournament – Rishad Ahmed

President’s Special Award

1. Shaif Uddin

2. Sk Mahadi Hasan

3. Sumon Khan

4. Afif Hossain

5. Towhid Hridoy