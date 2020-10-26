Bangladesh Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh mark

The number of coronavirus infection cases crossed 4 lakh mark with the latest 1,436 infection cases detected in the last 24 hours till Monday morning in the country.

So far, around 5,818 people died from coronavirus infection with the latest figure of 15 deaths during the last 24 hours.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 400,251 corona infection cases have been detected in the country till Monday morning.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 1,493 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 316,600.

In the last 24 hours, 106 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,758 samples.

Of the total sample tests, 10.44 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 17.62 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 79.10 percent patients have recovered, while 1.45 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.