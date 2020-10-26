Erfan Salim, his bodyguard Zahid jailed for one year

A mobile court has sentenced lawmaker Haji Selim’s son and ward councillor Erfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid to imprisonment for one year.

They are instantly punished for possessing illegal arms and narcotic items.

The verdict came Monday evening as members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered foreign liquor, beer and firearm from the residence of Erfan Salim, now behind the bar for beating a Navy officer and his wife.

Erfan Salim, who is himself a ward councilor and son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim, is under fire for the incident took place Sunday night.

Following a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station by aggrieved Navy officer Wasif Ahmed Khan, RAB members conducted a raid at the residence of Erfan at old part of Dhaka.

The law enforcers have not only arrested Erfan but also recovered a firearm and huge stock of foreign wine.

Sources said the members of RAB cordoned off the residence and carried out marathon operation at the house.

During the raid, the law enforcers got a large amount of electronic device including walkie-talkie sets.

The drive led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam continues till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufiyan remanded Erfan’s driver Mizanur, a co-accused in the case.

The court put him on a one-day remand on Monday.