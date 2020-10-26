Torture cell busted in Erfan Salim’s house

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) busted a torture cell of lawmaker Haji Selim’s son and ward councillor Erfan Salim’s house at Madina Ashiq Tower of Chalkbazar in the capital on Monday.

The members of the elite force also recovered different torture equipment, a firearm, a large amount of electronic device including walkie-talkie sets and huge stock of foreign wine.

Sources said the members of RAB cordoned off the residence and carried out marathon operation at the house at around 12:30pm, after the accused had been located.

Erfan was arrested during the raid along with his bodyguard Md Zahid. A mobile court led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam sentenced the two to a year’s imprisonment for possession of the alcohol and firearms.