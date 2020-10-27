Afif, Hasan eyeing to make the most in HP camp

Bangladesh Cricket Board resumed training of their High Performance (HP) squad’s training camp at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from October 27.

BCB High Performance Unit head coach Toby Radford, who was not available when the camp started on October 7, was available from the start when the camp resumes following a break due to just concluded BCB Presidents Cup.

The camp was expected to start with 26 players though all of them were not available as some of them were enjoying break at the SBNCS, Mirpur.

The first week is designed with skill and training program and young all-rounder Afif Hossain is looking forward to it.

‘’I hope I can learn something good from here,’’ said Afif on Tuesday.

‘’This is definitely a good thing as we can practice under a good coach at this time and this is a great opportunity for us,’’ he said.

‘’The HP camp is actually happens for a long period of time and you can always have time to rectify your mistake,’ he said.

Rectifying these things help us in BPL, NCL, Premier League and in other tournaments,’’ he said adding that he is looking forward to play T20 matches in the HP camp so that he can prepare for the domestic T20 tournament.

‘’Here we are practicing, there are also T20 matches before the start of the tournament. Hopefully, I will be able to prepare well so that I can do well in the tournament.

Of the 26-member HP squad, 12 are from the World Cup-winning U-19 team who were stuck at home for more than six months due to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 around the country while that camp will end on 12 November 2020.

Young pacer Sumon Khan echoed the same sentiment.

‘’For those who are upcoming players, the road is actually prepared from here in HP. If one can prepare oneself in terms of performance, mentality or tactics before going to the national team, then ones is more likely to survive in the national team. It’s a platform where players are developed for national team,’’ said Sumon.