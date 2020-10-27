Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 20 more deaths, 1,335 new cases

Bangladesh reported 20 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll at 5,838.

In the meantime, 1,335 people tested positive for Covid-19. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 401,586.

The information was made public in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 12,617 samples were tested in 111 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,283,964 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 1,523 patients were recovered from the deadly virus during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 318,123 with a 79.22% recovery rate.

All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.