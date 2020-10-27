Detoxify your liver with these five simple foods

Liver disease is one of the most common causes of death in India, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

As is known, the main function of the liver is to remove all the waste products from the body, which makes it very important that we take utmost care.

It also helps in regulating fat, carbs in the blood, removes toxins from the blood, activates enzymes and metabolises alcohol.

Here are some foods that can support the detoxification of the liver:

Fibre-rich foods

Including more fibre in your diet is great for your liver health. Fibre helps by cutting down the level of sugar deposited in the liver. Make sure to include whole grains like barley, oatmeal and whole wheat in your daily diet. Apple, beetroot and carrots are some other food that can help in removing harmful toxins from the body.

​Green tea

Drinking green tea helps in eliminating fat from the liver. It is rich in antioxidants called catechins that remove the accumulated fat from the liver. It also improves the functioning of the liver.

Citrus fruits

There are plenty of fruits that can aid the natural cleansing of the liver. Citrus fruits have a good amount of vitamin C, that boost the detoxifying enzymes. Some citrus fruit options are apples, grapefruit, avocado and grapes.

​Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and amino acids. They have arginine, which cleanses the liver. The omega 3 helps in the detoxification, which makes them great for your liver.

​Green leafy vegetables

Green vegetables have cleansing compounds that help in clearing the toxins from the liver. Some common green vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and spinach.

​Turmeric and garlic

Spices like garlic and turmeric are commonly are great for the liver. Garlic has sulphur compounds, which supports the liver and activates the enzymes which further help in flushing out toxins. Turmeric has curcumin that helps in flushing out the toxins. It is known to repair the liver cells and regenerate healthy liver cells.