2 newly elected MPs take oath

Two newly elected MPs — Kazi Monirul Islam and Md Anwar Hossain (Helal), elected from Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 respectively – have taken oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath taking programme of the two AL lawmakers on Wednesday.

Senior Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Zafar Ahmed Khan conducted the event.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, and Whips of parliament Iqbalur Rahim, Mahbub Ara Begum Gini and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan were present on the occasion.

The Dhaka-5 constituency remained vacant following the death of AL MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6 while Naogaon-6 constituency fall vacant after the death of AL MP M Israfil Alam on July 27.

Mentionable, by-polls to the two constituencies were held on October 17.