Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 23 more deaths, 1,493 new cases

Bangladesh reported 23 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, taking the death toll to 5,861, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country also registered 1,493 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 403,079.

A total of 12,357 samples were tested at 111 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.08 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

Also, 1,610 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 319,733 with a 79.32% recovery rate.