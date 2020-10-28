Outgoing Philippines Ambassador meets President

Outgoing ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh Vincente Vivencio T. Bandillo paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked the President for his overall cooperation during his tenure in Bangladesh.

President Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh’s relations with the Philippines is very good. The Philippines is one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh after independence and it played an important role in Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations, he said..

“Bangladesh produces a wide range of world class products including garments and medicines and the prices of these products are also comparatively low. The Philippines can benefit by importing all these products,” said the President .

The President thanked the Philippines government for its assistance in recovering the money lost through fraud from Bangladesh Bank and hoped that the Philippines would continue its cooperation in recovering the remaining fund.

Referring to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bangladesh and the Philippines on enhancing cooperation in the field of nursing and agriculture, the President said that this would further enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The President hoped that the Philippines would play a strong role in the repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland and hoped that the Philippines would also play a strong role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Secretary to the President’s Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim Uz Zaman, Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin and Secretary to the President’s Office (Joint) Md. Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.