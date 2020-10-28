UK Covid cases rise by 24,701 and 310 deaths reported in 24 hours

The UK has recorded a further 24,701 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 310 new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported.

Wednesday’s government data release brings the total number of people in the UK to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 45,675.

While the latest confirmed cases in the country brings the total to 942,275.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 61,000 registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Wednesday’s data release for the number of deaths in England is yet to be released by NHS England.

Wales

Wales has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period since April 15, with 37 reported.

It means 1,827 people have now died in the country after contracting the virus.

There was also a record number of new cases recorded, with the 1,414 in the last 24 hours taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 46,459.

Scotland

Health authorities in Scotland reported 1,202 new cases of Covid in Wednesday’s data release. The death toll among patients who have tested positive for the virus rose by 28.

Northern Ireland

A further nine people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll recorded by the department to 680.

While another 840 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the seven-day total number of positive cases to 6,255.