Raihan’s death in ‘custody’: ASI Ashek on 5-day remand, Harun on fresh remand

A court in Sylhet has granted a five-day remand for suspended assistant sub-inspector Ashek Elahi in a case filed over death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandarbazar Police Outpost in Sylhet.

The court passed the order after Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) produced him before it seeking remand for him on Thursday.

However, the court granted a three-day fresh remand for suspended police constable Harun in the same case.

PBI members on Wednesday night arrested Ashek Elahi from Sylhet Police Lines.

According to investigation, a police team, led by Ashek, detained Raihan and brought him to the police outpost on October 10.

On October 11, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim’s family.

His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.

Besides, the authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death.

Three policemen including Ashek were withdrawn on the same day.

The case was transferred to the PBI.

Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.

After the autopsy, doctors said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan’s body and two of his nails were pulled out.