Shameran Abed re-elected as bKash chairman

Shameran Abed has been reelected as bKash chairman.

The board of bKash Ltd re-elected him for a second term at a meeting held on Tuesday, said a press release on Thursday.

Abed was earlier elected as Chairman in November, 2015 for a term of 5 years.

He is a senior director at BRAC and also sits on the boards of several companies including BRAC Bank Ltd.

The board also accepted the resignation of Douglas Feagin, nominee director of Ant Group, and welcomed Gouming Cheng in his place.

Other members of the bKash board include Brac Bank nominees Selim R F Hussain, K Mahmood Sattar, Barrister Nihad Kabir and Ryan Gilbert, Money in Motion nominees Nick Hughes and Arun Gore, IFC nominee Andi Dervishi and Ant Group nominee Kenny Man.

bKash Ltd is a bank-led Mobile Financial Service Provider in Bangladesh licensed by Bangladesh Bank as a subsidiary of BRAC Bank Limited.

bKash provides safe, convenient and easy ways to make payments and money transfer services via mobile phones, with a particular focus on the unbanked people of Bangladesh.

At present, bKash is one of the leading Mobile Financial Services Provider in the world.

bKash started as a joint venture between BRAC Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Money in Motion LLC,