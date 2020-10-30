Ex-MMCH principal Dr MA Jalil dies of Covid-19

Professor Dr MA Jalil, former principal of Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Friday noon.

He breathed his last at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 12:20 pm while undergoing treatment.

MA Jalil served as principal of Kumudini Medical College after his retirement.

Joint Secretary of Foundation for Doctors Safety Rights and Responsibility (FDSR) Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury confirmed the matter to media.