Muslim devotees bring out protest rallies against France in capital

Protesting publication of cartoon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), Muslim devotees brought out rallies against France in the capital after Juma prayers on Friday.

Offering juma prayers, thousands of Muslims brought out rallies in Dhaka from various mosques, including the national mosque Baitul Mukarram. The rallies paraded different areas.

Muslim devotees chanted different slogans including boycott of France products.

According to media report, speakers of the protest rallies made different proposals that include cutting ties with France, bringing condemnation in the parliament, taking necessary initiative for withdrawl of France Embassy from Dhaka.